PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.

With assistance from the Office of the Medical Examiner, the driver has been identified as 32-year-old Britney Dezaray Barker of Virginia Beach.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Friday, July 15, state troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 at Greenwood Drive in the city of Portsmouth.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia Soul had been traveling westbound on I-264 when it ran off the roadway into the treeline, according to police.

As the vehicle left the road, it overturned and upon crashing into the trees, became fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

Police say Barker was identified using DNA evidence and her next of kin has been notified.