NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Nottoway County that left the driver dead.

Troopers say a vehicle on Route 360 ran off the road near Route 674 and overturned just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was killed at the scene.

State Police are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.