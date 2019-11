HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A tanker-trailer driver is seriously hurt in a Thanksgiving day crash.

Virginia State Police went to I-64 East near Staples Mill Road at 5:29 a.m. Troopers say a tanker-trailer driver ran off the road and crashed in the woods on the ramp.

They’ve been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

