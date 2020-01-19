Driver slams into Henrico fire truck responding to a crash

Henrico County, Va., (WRIC) — Henrico Fire officials say a driver slammed into the back of a fire engine while responding to a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

It happened on I-295 near the I-95 interchange at 6:29 a.m.

Fire officials say they arrived to find Hanover Fire already at the scene, and parked Engine 1 behind another truck.

They say after they got off the rig, they heard a loud bang behind them.

Fire crews say the truck hit the back of the fire truck, and the impact of the collision pushed it three feet forward.

Crews treated the driver at the scene, and was later taken to the hospital.

No first responders were injured in the accident, but two other minor accidents happened as well.

Henrico Fire says a combination of rain, freezing temperatures, a vehicle traveling at highway speed, and slippery conditions on the bridge over the Chickahominy Swamp definitely played a role in all of these incidents.

Engine 1 is in the shop, and crews waiting to find out the extent of the damage.

Henrico Fire officials are reminding drivers to move over and slow down when they see first responders.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.