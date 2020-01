HENRICO, Va (WRIC) — A crash involving a tractor trailer has part of I-95 south shut down in Henrico County.

V-DOT cameras show traffic backup on I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue

Virginia Department of Transportation says the right and center lanes of I-95 south are closed near Hermitage and Lakeside.

There is currently a 3 mile backup so drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Stay with 8News for updates.