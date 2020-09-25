Drivers urged to move over after Powhatan deputy car rear-ended on Route 288

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
powhatan_sheriffs_vehicle_struck

A Powhatan Sheriff’s Office vehicle was rear-ended on Route 288 Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Powhatan County’s Facebook page.)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Mover over!

That’s what Powhatan officials ask residents of the county and beyond after someone rear-ended a Sheriff’s Office on the southbound side of Route 288 Thursday night.

A deputy was in the area responding to two-vehicle rollover crash.

While officials say the deputy is OK, they warn the incident could have been much worse. Deputies used this incident to remind drivers to move over when they encounter flashing lights.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events