Dump truck hit by tractor-trailer on I-464 catches on fire; 2 people injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving a dump truck and several other vehicles has blocked north and southbound lanes of Interstate 464 in Chesapeake near the convergence with I-64.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Military Highway (Exit 2).

Virginia State Police said two people were injured in the crash, which was called in at 9:42 a.m.

The investigation revealed a dump truck that had broken down was struck by a tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to catch on fire and the cab of the tractor-trailer to be ripped off, partially ejecting that driver.

A FedEx truck that swerved to avoid the accident overturned.

The two people taken to the hospital have injuries considered not life-threatening, according to a State Police spokesperson.

Traffic cameras on Virginia 511 showed all southbound lanes were still blocked as of 11:30 a.m., but northbound traffic was creeping by on one outside lane.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Video from WAVY viewer stuck in traffic on I-464. March 9, 2021

/vide