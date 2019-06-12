Durant confirms surgery for ruptured Achilles in IG post

NEW YORK (WRIC) — Two days ago, Kevin Durant was helped off the court by teammates after injuring his right lower leg in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Durant hadn’t played in over a month but with his team, the Golden State Warriors, down 3-1 in the series to the Toronto Raptors, he decided he wanted to play.

Durant’s previous injury was called a calf strain and Durant was reportedly cleared to play by the team’s medical staff ahead of Monday’s game. When he was in the game, Durant couldn’t miss, scoring 11 points in just 12 minutes of play. The Golden State Warriors front office and team were visibly emotional after Durant’s injury.

On Wednesday, Durant confirmed he ruptured his Achilles in an Instagram post from his hospital bed. He said that the surgery to repair his Achilles was a success and “my road back starts now!”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.