CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A structure fire in Midlothian caused a two-story house to be deemed a total loss in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS received a call to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road. When firefighters arrived at the property they found a fire already at full force.

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

No one was home during the incident, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson, Lt. Kenny Mitchell.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.