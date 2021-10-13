$13 million approved for new air system in Chesterfield elementary schools

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Four Chesterfield elementary systems will get major upgrades to their heating systems, starting in Spring of 2022.

The Chesterfield County School Board approved up to $13 million for the project, which will target heating systems that have “outlived [their] expected useful lifespan.”

Ecoff, Alberta Smith, Clover Hill and Woolridge Elementary Schools will receive replacements for their aging water pumps, cooling towers, and boilers.

Dewberry Engineers, a Glen Allen-based firm, provided a cost estimate for the project of about $2.8 million per school, with a total estimated cost of $11,184,000. The Board set aside an additional $1.8 million to cover contingencies such as construction delays and material cost increases.