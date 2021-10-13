$13 million approved for new air system in Chesterfield elementary schools

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Four Chesterfield elementary systems will get major upgrades to their heating systems, starting in Spring of 2022.

The Chesterfield County School Board approved up to $13 million for the project, which will target heating systems that have “outlived [their] expected useful lifespan.”

Ecoff, Alberta Smith, Clover Hill and Woolridge Elementary Schools will receive replacements for their aging water pumps, cooling towers, and boilers.

Dewberry Engineers, a Glen Allen-based firm, provided a cost estimate for the project of about $2.8 million per school, with a total estimated cost of $11,184,000. The Board set aside an additional $1.8 million to cover contingencies such as construction delays and material cost increases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events