RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A scholarship for students to pursue nursing is being offered by a health care system with sites in the Richmond area, to help people complete their studies in a field that is seeing severe shortages.

The HCA Healthcare Capital Division is offering $800,000 in scholarships for students to pursue nursing careers in central and southwest Virginia, as well as New Hampshire, according to a press release.

“The nationwide nursing shortage continues to challenge the healthcare industry,” Erin Keister, HCA Healthcare Capital Division chief nursing executive said in a statement.

The HCA Capital Division includes 19 hospital facilities and freestanding ERs in Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and New Hampshire. HCA hospitals in the Richmond area include Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and John Randolph Medical Center.

“With more than 98,000 nurses throughout our organization, we are one of the largest employers of nurses in the United States and we know that education is key to excellence. We are proud to do our part and tackle this shortage starting in Virginia and New Hampshire, where we operate 17 facilities,” Keister also said in the statement.

The scholarships are eligible for nursing students who are currently enrolled in a Board of Nursing-accredited program. The LPN/LVN scholarships are $7,000 per student and the RN scholarships are $14,000. There is a one-year full-time employment commitment in an HCA Healthcare facility upon completion. Candidates are also eligible for sign-on bonuses at the time of hire.

HCA Virginia has been working to fill gaps in the nursing workforce through a combination of programs including recruiting incentives, retention programs, and the opening of the Galen College of Nursing Richmond campus earlier this year, according to the announcement.

There’s more information and the scholarship application is available at this link.