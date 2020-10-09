Additional CARES Act funding distributed to local K-12 schools

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All 132 school districts in Virginia will receive at least $100,000 for COVID-19 preparedness and response through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the new allocation Thursday.

According to a release, the more than $220 million in funding will support the purchase of testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitation, and technology for distance learning.

“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam said. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”

According to the governor’s office, funding distribution was determined using a formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment.

Local allotments are listed below:

Amelia: $283,150

Charles City: $100,000

Chesterfield: $10,928,120

Dinwiddie: $740,338

Goochland: $440,790

Hanover: $2,978,308

Henrico: $8,843,398

Louisa: $856,275

New Kent: $579,933

Powhatan: $746,550

Prince George: $1,081,955

Richmond County: $213,693

Spotsylvania: $4,095,473

Colonial Heights: $488,583

Petersburg: $658,088

Richmond City: $4,127,480

Emporia: $131,723

A full list of funding amounts per school division can be found on the governor’s website.