Additional CARES Act funding distributed to local K-12 schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All 132 school districts in Virginia will receive at least $100,000 for COVID-19 preparedness and response through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Governor Ralph Northam announced the new allocation Thursday.
According to a release, the more than $220 million in funding will support the purchase of testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitation, and technology for distance learning.
“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam said. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”
According to the governor’s office, funding distribution was determined using a formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment.
Local allotments are listed below:
- Amelia: $283,150
- Charles City: $100,000
- Chesterfield: $10,928,120
- Dinwiddie: $740,338
- Goochland: $440,790
- Hanover: $2,978,308
- Henrico: $8,843,398
- Louisa: $856,275
- New Kent: $579,933
- Powhatan: $746,550
- Prince George: $1,081,955
- Richmond County: $213,693
- Spotsylvania: $4,095,473
- Colonial Heights: $488,583
- Petersburg: $658,088
- Richmond City: $4,127,480
- Emporia: $131,723
A full list of funding amounts per school division can be found on the governor’s website.