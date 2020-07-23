Amelia County adopts hybrid approach for back-to-school plan

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools is adopting a hybrid option for students returning to the classroom come fall.

The school district approved a staggered schedule. Middle and school students will attend in-person classes two days a week. Elementary school students will attend in-person classes four days a week.

Students will be taught virtually on Wednesdays while schools are cleaned. All students will have the option to do virtual learning full-time, however.

