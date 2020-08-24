Amid pandemic, fall semester underway at University of Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond students headed back to in-person classrooms, some virtually, on Monday amid the coronavirus crisis.

While the beginning of the college year is an exciting time, thoughts of the pandemic were on the minds of many. This fall semester, many students told 8News’ Kirk Nawrotzky, that campus life is a reminder of an evolving time.

From mask requirements to building upgrades, officials at U of R have taken the necessary precautions, they hope, will go a long way in ensuring safety for students and staff. Building upgrades include touchless bathroom faucets and foot pulls for no-touch door openings.

As for students who have decided to live on campus, COVID tests were administered and modular housing units have been brought in as a quarantine space.

Additionally, officials installed 400 hand sanitizing stations and altered classrooms for social distancing. The Robins Center and Recreation Center, as well as tents, will also be used for in-person instruction. Virtual learning is still an option for students, however.

As for the collegiate schedule, officials eliminated fall break. Student residency will end before Thanksgiving.

Lastly, finals week, dreaded by many college students, will be conducted remotely.

LATEST HEADLINES: