TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Tazewell Today is sponsoring a scholarship to remember a state trooper.

Trooper Andrew Fox lost his life in the line of duty. Two, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to seniors at Tazewell High School in his name.

A spokesperson with Tazewell Today, Jameson Jones said one reason they decided to continue this scholarship is Trooper Fox’s passion for agriculture and agriculture education.

” I feel like it’s a great way to remember someone who meant something to his community, who put his community first, put service first. And I also think it’s a great way to share with kids his legacy,” Jones said.

The deadline to submit applications is April 15th. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

To view requirements, visit their website.