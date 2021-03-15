Asynchronous schedule today for Hopewell students in grades 4-12

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell students in grades 4 through 12 should not report to school today. The school district said those students will be on an asynchronous schedule as teachers prepare for ‘Wave C’ in-person return Tuesday.
Students at Carter G. Woodson Middle School and Hopewell High School part of ‘Wave A’ will also have asynchronous learning today and should not report to school.
Students will be expected to complete online work. If you have any questions, contact your child’s school.