Book vending machines installed in 25 Richmond elementary schools to ‘boost student literacy’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Elementary school literacy has become one of the core focuses for Richmond Public Schools to kick off back-to-school 2021.

The city has installed 25 RichLit Book Vending Machines in 25 elementary schools over the summer for rollout at the beginning of the school year.

Students are given ‘gold tokens’ during the school day so they can choose a new book from the vending machine. The book is theirs to keep and add to their own personal home library.

According to RPS, “student choice is important in fostering a love of reading, creating a culture of joy and a love of reading is one of our literacy goals. The book vending machines provide another opportunity to put books in the hands of our students.”