CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County Public Schools are hiring bus drivers with no experience needed to help combat the shortage in operators.

The school system said there will be a $750 sign-on bonus for anyone who chooses to become a driver.

There is a hiring event today, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Caroline County School Board Office on 16261 Richmond Turnpike. Training will be provided.

You can also apply online to be a school bus driver for the county.