Caroline County school board approves virtual learning for fall

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County School Board unanimously approved a virtual start to the academic year.

The vote, decided Thursday during a special school board meeting, will keep students from returning to the classroom for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 year. Caroline County follows Dinwiddie, Powhatan and Stafford as neighboring counties who will reevaluate their decision after the first nine weeks of the semester concludes.

Under the Virtual Plus Remote Plan, students will be taught remotely using home or school devices. Those with limited or non-internet connectivity will be provided hotspots.

Classes would commence on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Students will do independent lessons on Wednesdays with extra help for students who need it.

Exceptions for in-person instruction will be made for special education students, English language learners and students with no internet/hotspot options.

WATCH THE FULL CAROLINE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BELOW:

LATEST HEADLINES: