Chancellor of Virginia Community College System announces retirement, search is on for replacement

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Glenn DuBois (Photo from Virginia’s Community Colleges)

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — After working as the chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges for over 20 years, Glenn DuBois has announced his retirement.

DuBois made the announcement at a chancellor’s retreat this week. He said that he thinks the community college system is on the right track and is in very good hands.

His retirement becomes official in June 2022.

According to a release, DuBois attended community college and has spent his professional life helping community college students.

A nationwide search will be conducted to find someone to fill his shoes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events