Chancellor of Virginia Community College System announces retirement, search is on for replacement

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — After working as the chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges for over 20 years, Glenn DuBois has announced his retirement.

DuBois made the announcement at a chancellor’s retreat this week. He said that he thinks the community college system is on the right track and is in very good hands.

His retirement becomes official in June 2022.

According to a release, DuBois attended community college and has spent his professional life helping community college students.

A nationwide search will be conducted to find someone to fill his shoes.