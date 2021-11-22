Chesterfield County hosting open houses for Career and Technical Center students in December

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a career and technical center open house to invite students to explore programs they may have interests in.

Students of all ages and their families are invited to the open house on Saturday, December 4th at both Chesterfield Career and Technical Center campuses:

Courthouse Road location — 10101 Courthouse Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hull Street Road location — 13900 Hull Street Road from noon to 2 p.m.

Registration is not required for the open houses to meet instructors and discover the programs that are offered.

More information on the tech center programs can be found here.