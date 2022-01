CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools announced that schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 3 due to inclement weather.

Winter weather is forecast, occurring about the same time transportation is delivering students and staff members are headed to school. So we are extending winter break 1 more day. Chesterfield County schools and school division offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3. #oneCCPS pic.twitter.com/npCyStxdXS — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) January 2, 2022

Chesterfield is just one of the many school districts in the area to announce they are cancelling class. Henrico, Hanover, King William and Richmond Public Schools will all be closed Monday as well.

