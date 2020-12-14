Chesterfield County Public Schools Operating on Two-Hour Delay

Chesterfield, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Public Schools will begin the day by operating on a two-hour delay. This delay involves students in Cohort Nos. 2-4. Cohort No. 1 (Level 2 special education students) will report on time.

The delay is caused by a national Google outage impacting Chesterfield County Public Schools’ virtual learning setting.

District officials will continue to evaluate Google’s services, which support the schools’ email and Google Meets environments. They will follow up with any additional information as necessary.