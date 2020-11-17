Chesterfield County students could return to remote learning if cases continue to climb

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County students could return to remote learning if coronavirus cases continue to climb across the county.

In a notice to parents, school officials said if the 7-day average of new coronavirus cases reaches 25, it would trigger a school closure division wide.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Chesterfield County is averaging 18.9 new cases per 7 days. Two weeks ago, on Oct. 26, it was 13.2. On Oct. 12, the county averaged 8.9 new cases. In a month’s span, this average has increased by 10.

“We are sharing this information now to allow families and staff for the possibility that we may need to return to a full-time virtual learning environment at some point before the end of the second nine weeks,” said Superintendent Merv. Daugherty.

If the average number of cases triggers 25, the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss a timeline for a potential return to school, which would likely be after winter break or at the end of the semester.

The division says it will continue to track data associated with schools.