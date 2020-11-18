Chesterfield education group calls on state leaders for guidance navigating COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield education group is calling on state leaders to step in and offer guidance for school re-opening plans.

The group, Chesterfield Educators United, penned a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam, State Superintendent of Public Intervention James Lane, and State Secretary of Education Atif Qarni saying Chesterfield County Public Schools “has pursued a reckless, chaotic, secretive process that endangers not only CCPS students, teachers, and families, but also the entire Chesterfield County community.”

Last week, the final group of Chesterfield students, 6-12th graders, returned to the classroom despite coronavirus cases climbing across the region and the state. In a split vote, the school board decided the coronavirus numbers were not concerning enough to pause the re-opening process, something causing backlash from several teachers.

The group is now asking for clear guidance for when students should return to virtual learning, requiring a one-week return to virtual learning after Thanksgiving and winter breaks, and allowing certain teachers with underlying health conditions to teach online.

In the letter, the group stated “the state should provide a ‘one-stop’ update station that illustrates recent research into the spread of Covid within school buildings.”

CCPS officials say they are committed to the keeping all students, faculty, and staff safe during the pandemic. In an email sent to families on Friday, Superintendent Daugherty addressed the possibility of a return to full online learning.

If the rolling 7-day average of new cases reaches 25, in-person learning will be paused. According to the Virginia Department of Health, that number sits at 20.2.