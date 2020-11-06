Chesterfield educators receive nearly $56,000 in professional development grants

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) teachers have been named 2020 R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence winners.

According to a release, the winning teachers, selected by the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond and the R.E.B. Foundation, will receive almost $56,000 in professional development grants.

Brett Chonko was named a 2020 R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence winner. (Photo: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

“Not only do these grants reward our extraordinary teachers for their exceptional work, but they also create even more remarkable learning environments within our classrooms,” Superintendent Dr. Mervin Daugherty said. “We are so appreciative of the supportive parents, colleagues and community partners who nominated these teachers because they saw the dedication and passion each of them have for engaging and immersing their students in learning.”

Keenan Enstminger and Meredith Jordan are awarded professional development grants. (Photos: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

The awards program is a partnership between the Community Foundation and the R.E.B. Foundation to recognize excellence in public education by awarding cash grants to public school teachers from the City of Richmond, and the counties of Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover, as well as the Department of Correctional Education.

Alexander Godschalk of Old Hundred Elementary School is a 2020 award winner. (Photo: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

The Chesterfield County teachers named as 2020 award winners according to CCPS are as follows:

Brett Chonko, Clover Hill High School, $12,000: Chonko will work to improve his knowledge and proficiency of the Spanish language by visiting regions of Argentina and the Caribbean that feature distinct Spanish dialects, sharing his experiences with his students.

Keenan Enstminger, James River High School, $12,000: Enstminger will trace the footsteps of the 246th Coastal Artillery Unit from the mountains of Virginia to the Pacific Islands.

Alexander Godschalk, Old Hundred Elementary School, $11,300: Godschalk will explore early forms of theatre by studying Commedia dell'arte and mask-making in Italy, and by engaging in Shakespearean theatre in both England and Virginia.

Meredith Jordan, Manchester Middle School, $12,000: Jordan will engage in diverse school community populations in Central and South America to help develop multicultural perspectives in the classroom.

Pamela Rockenbach Plahs, Swift Creek Middle School, $8,300: Rockenbach Plahs will travel to historic sites in Europe to gain a deeper understanding of the Holocaust and to explore the decisions the "Righteous Among the Nations" made to help rescue Jews.

Pamela Rocheknbach Plahs has been awarded $8,300 for excellence in teaching. (Photo: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

According to a release, six CCPS teachers were recognized as finalists and received a $750 unrestricted gash grant in recognition of their achievements in the classroom: