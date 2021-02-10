Chesterfield middle, high school students get green light to head back to classroom next month

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield middle and high school students have the chance to return to face-to-face learning five days a week starting March 9th. School board leaders made the decision at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Families who are not comfortable with sending their students back to in-person learning will still be able to choose a virtual learning format.

“All secondary students would be provided a face shield that they would be required to wear (in addition to a mask) in classrooms, in hallways and on buses where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be accomplished,” a message on the district’s website wrote.

Monday, March 8 would be an aynchronous learning day for middle and high school students so teachers can get their classrooms prepared.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Merv Daugherty says the district’s previous success with mitigation strategies, studies about the safe reopening of schools and vaccine efforts are backing the decision.

He adds all school-based staff members are set to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by March 5, and the efforts have “prepared us to welcome middle and high school students back to in-person learning.”

Families have until 4 p.m. on February 17 to notify their child’s school if they want to change how they will learn. The decision to stay in virtual is binding.