Chesterfield Schools hosting ‘Critical Needs Teacher Job Fair’ in January, applicants needed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The first teacher recruitment even for 2022 in Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) will take place in late January.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., CCPS will host the in-person ‘Critical Needs Teacher Job Fair’ at a location that will be given to you upon registration.

The ‘critical-needs’ subjects feature special education, math, science, ESL, world languages and school librarians.

Registration is required to attend the job fair and the deadline to apply is January 23 by 11:59 p.m.

This is not an open-invitation event and qualified applicants will be invited after the application is reviewed.

You can apply for the job fair by clicking this link.