Chesterfield Schools hosting ‘Critical Needs Teacher Job Fair’ in January, applicants needed

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The first teacher recruitment even for 2022 in Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) will take place in late January.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., CCPS will host the in-person ‘Critical Needs Teacher Job Fair’ at a location that will be given to you upon registration.

The ‘critical-needs’ subjects feature special education, math, science, ESL, world languages and school librarians.

Registration is required to attend the job fair and the deadline to apply is January 23 by 11:59 p.m.

This is not an open-invitation event and qualified applicants will be invited after the application is reviewed.

You can apply for the job fair by clicking this link.

Graphic by CCPS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events