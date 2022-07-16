CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Public school districts around the Richmond area are experiencing staff shortages and vacancies, and Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a job fair in hopes of filling some of their open positions.

The job fair is for bus driver and food service associate positions and will be held on Tuesday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manchester Middle School, which is located at 7401 Hull Street Road.

No prior experience is required for bus driver positions, and full-time benefits, including health, dental, vision and retirement contributions are being offered. Starting pay for bus drivers is $20.21 an hour.

More information on job opening in Chesterfield County can be found here.