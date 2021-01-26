Chesterfield schools preparing for elementary students to return to in-person learning next week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools said they have made some adjustments to prepare for the return of elementary school students next week.

Students will have to adjust to the “new normal” when they return to the classroom.

The school district said desks and tables will be spread out 6-feet apart when possible and at least 3-feet when there’s no other option. CCPS said that a three-foot distance is allowed under public health recommendations.

While students were learning from home, the school district said they installed close to 3,500 air purifiers in classrooms.

The ride to school will also look different.

Only one student is allowed to a seat at a time. Exceptions will be made for siblings or in cases of limited space.

Students are encouraged to wear extra layers as the bus windows will be rolled down slightly to increase air circulation.

CCPS said they are working to create mitigation teams to monitor that schools and classrooms are following the district’s guidance.

If a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, the school system said they will deal with each case separately.

Elementary school students will head back on Monday, February 1.

Middle and high schoolers will continue virtual learning.