CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Six high school seniors were each awarded $2,500 scholarships in February as a part of Chesterfield County’s Black History Month Annual Scholarship Recognition.

This year’s scholarship essay asked the applicants to reflect on the 2022 Black History Month theme: “Black Health & Wellness.” The students focused on an important Black individual in their life who has positively impacted their development.

According to a press release from Chesterfield Schools, the six winners were selected with one winner from each of the county’s five magisterial districts and the sixth chosen from one of the regional governor schools.

The 2022 Chesterfield County Leadership for the 21st Century Scholarship Winners are:

• Kianny Alvarado, Thomas Dale High School

• Nicole Bland, Cosby High School

• Timothy Daniel, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School

• Amya Gilliam, L.C. Bird High School

• Langston Minor, Clover Hill High School

• Aghaby Twadros, James River High School

The event was held virtually this year and was hosted by Chesterfield County and Chesterfield Public Schools, in partnership with Virginia State University.

Dr. Lauren R. Powell, former director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity, delivered the keynote address during the Annual Scholarship Recognition Program.

The county has celebrated Black History Month for 33 years, through a variety of programs that explore the heritage of African Americans and their contributions to the community and nation.