Chesterfield students return to the classroom next week

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Changes are coming to Chesterfield County schools as students slowly return to the classroom.

The biggest change coming is that parents will get to choose if their child continues with virtual learning or switches to a hybrid model for the second nine weeks of school.

Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty broke down the changes in a letter to families.

In the letter, Daugherty said when groups 2-4 return to the classroom, they will do it in a hybrid model. This means that students will participate in in-person learning two days a week and continue virtual learning for the rest of the week.

When the second group of students return, all schools will return to a pre-pandemic schedule. This includes virtual learners.

Third graders are now included in the second group to go back and ‘career and technical center’ students will now be a part of the third group/

Right now, there is still a virtual option available. Families have until October 1 to decide how their student will learn for the next nine weeks. Families who do not make a decision will be placed in an in-person class.

The first group of students heads back to the classroom September 29.