Chesterfield students return to virtual learning today

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County students will return to virtual learning today after an increase in COVID-19 cases before Thanksgiving prompted a sudden change.
The return will last at least through the end of the first semester which ends January 29.
Only Cohort 1 – or Level 2 special education students – will be allowed to return to the classroom for in-person learning.
Last week, the Virginia Department of Health released Chesterfield County had exceeded the seven-day rolling average of 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
The district said if the seven day rolling average had reached 25, it would trigger a switch to return to virtual learning. On November 25, the seven day rolling average hit 26.5.
The district has released some updates for students and families:
- Elementary school students can click here for more about their adjusted Monday-Friday virtual schedule
- Middle and high schools students can click here for more about their Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday virtual schedule
- Free meals will continue to be available for Chesterfield County youth ages 18 and younger
- Technology support will be set up at designated schools
LATEST HEADLINES
Latest Local News
- Chesterfield students return to virtual learning todayChesterfield County students will return to virtual learning today after an increase in COVID-19 cases before Thanksgiving prompted a sudden change.
- Family mourns death of Richmond fire lieutenant one year after tragic shootingIt has been one year since Richmond fire lieutenant Ashley Berry was gunned down in Hopewell while shielding her five-year-old son from gun fire. Berry’s life was taken on Thanksgiving of 2019.
- Deadline quickly approaching for Dinwiddie County non-profit COVID-19 grantThe deadline to apply for nonprofit grants and defogger kits in Dinwiddie County is Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.
- Emergency SNAP benefits extended through DecemberFamilies qualifying for help from Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue receiving emergency allotments in December. The benefits will become available on Dec. 16.
- Pedestrian hit by police vehicle in ChesterfieldA Chesterfield County police officer was driving to assist another officer when they struck a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday night.
- Henrico County bringing cheer to local neighborhoods with Holiday Express TourHenrico County Recreation and Parks is bringing holiday cheer to a neighborhood near you!
- Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 29. Virginia saw an increase of 2,325 new reported cases of COVID-19. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 235,942 people have coronavirus — 209,783 confirmed and 26,159 probable. VDH reports there have been 4,058 coronavirus-related deaths across the state. This increase has impacted the state’s […]
- New Kent County to hold paper shredding event on SundayGrab those old confidential documents! It’s paper shredding day in New Kent.
- Police: one person shot on Independence Avenue in PetersburgThe Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting with one injury in the 700 block of Independence Avenue. The victim was taken to a Richmond hospital by air lift.
- Greeting cards from one local small business helps spread the love in multiple directionsCarrie Cheatham and her husband Andrew run Snail Mail, a small greeting card and ornament business out of their home in Rockville. 8News talked with the couple on Small Business Saturday about how their specially made mementos help drive their social mission.