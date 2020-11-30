Chesterfield students return to virtual learning today

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County students will return to virtual learning today after an increase in COVID-19 cases before Thanksgiving prompted a sudden change.

The return will last at least through the end of the first semester which ends January 29.

Only Cohort 1 – or Level 2 special education students – will be allowed to return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Last week, the Virginia Department of Health released Chesterfield County had exceeded the seven-day rolling average of 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

The district said if the seven day rolling average had reached 25, it would trigger a switch to return to virtual learning. On November 25, the seven day rolling average hit 26.5.

The district has released some updates for students and families:

Elementary school students can click here for more about their adjusted Monday-Friday virtual schedule

Middle and high schools students can click here for more about their Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday virtual schedule

Free meals will continue to be available for Chesterfield County youth ages 18 and younger

Technology support will be set up at designated schools

LATEST HEADLINES