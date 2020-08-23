Children’s book by Virginian author helps ease virtual learning fears

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WAVY) — While many children will be returning to school in a virtual environment, a Virginian author found a way to them help cope with feelings of isolation and distance from their friends and classmates.

“Madi Goes to Virtual School” by Rob Morgan contains illustrations from Noel Mugaviri and was released on August 18. The book was written to get children excited about the new journey this year as it navigates Madi’s day from start to finish while she experiences the ups and downs involved in a remote learning environment.

Morgan says he got the story idea from a dinner table conversation about what life will be like for kids in school this fall. His wife currently teaches middle school English, his daughter Madison will be going to kindergarten, and his daughter Ava is returning to elementary school.

“I knew that for many students this was going to be a new and potentially anxious time. I wanted to bring comfort that while this may be different, different could still be okay,” he said.

The book is currently ranked on Amazon’s Hot New Releases list. For more information or to purchase a copy, click here.

Morgan started writing children’s books in 2016 with The Adventures of Arnie the Ant, a retelling of Elisabeth Elliot’s anecdote of an ant, a mountain climber, and a contact lens.

