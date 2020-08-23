College students return to campus in the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond and Virginia Union University start classes in-person and virtually tomorrow.

University of Richmond currently has six active cases of coronavirus on their campus. There have been 11 cases on the campus since students began moving back in for the semester earlier this month.

VUU students were given the choice between in-person learning and virtual learning this fall.

Virginia Commonwealth University began classes on Aug. 17, this week the enter their second week of classes. Students are taking a combination of in-person, hybrid and virtual courses.

This semester will look different for all the Virginia colleges, students can expect changes throughout the semester.