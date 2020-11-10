Colonial Heights H.S. reports positive COVID-19 case

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Public Schools reports a new positive case of COVID-19.
The positive case stems from the area high school.
“We are following the guidelines and safety protocols outlined by the Chesterfield Virginia Department of Health,” officials said in a statement. “Anyone who is directly affected will be contacted by the Colonial Heights High School administration.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Through the Eyes of the Lost photography contest brings awareness to homelessness in West Virignia
- Veterans Day is a time for celebrating with family for two Henrico County veterans
- Gov. Northam is not reinstating COVID-19 restrictions despite rising cases ahead of holiday season
- NY starts absentee ballot count nearly 1 week after election
- Worker dies after forklift falls off Missouri bridge with him inside