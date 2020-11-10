Colonial Heights H.S. reports positive COVID-19 case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- The fourth cohort of Chesterfield County students will return to class starting on Monday. Chesterfield parents are still torn over whether it is safe enough to send their kids back and if virtual learning is working better for their student -- or if it is time for their child to return to class.

The returning cohort comprised of middle and high school students will begin hybrid instruction in two separate groups sorted by last name. Students with names in the first half of the alphabet (A-K) will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays -- and the second group (L-Z) will meet on Thursdays and Fridays.