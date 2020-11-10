Colonial Heights H.S. reports positive COVID-19 case

Colonial Heights Public Schools reports a new positive case of COVID-19.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Public Schools reports a new positive case of COVID-19.

The positive case stems from the area high school.

“We are following the guidelines and safety protocols outlined by the Chesterfield Virginia Department of Health,” officials said in a statement. “Anyone who is directly affected will be contacted by the Colonial Heights High School administration.”

