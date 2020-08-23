Community colleges expect new students due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the school year begins, Virginia’s local community colleges are getting ready to welcome students back. This semester, the colleges are expecting to see some new students enroll because of COVID-19.

The majority of classes in the Virginia Community College System, which includes all of the state’s 40 community college campuses, will be virtual. However, some courses, like labs and hands-on classes, will be in-person. “An example of that would be nursing labs,” said Jeffrey Kraus, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications for the college system. Those classes will be held in larger rooms with social distancing measures in place.

Kraus said some of the campuses have already started classes and others will begin next week.

He said the colleges could see new enrollments from students who attend four-year universities but do not want to return to those schools just yet. Kraus also said people who lost their jobs during the pandemic and are looking for a career change are expected to enroll as well. “They’re going to need those short-term training programs we offer,” said Kraus.

The community colleges do not have residence halls like many four-year universities, but Kraus said there is still a challenge they will face when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. “That is a situation we do not have to concern ourselves with, however that means everyone we serve lives in the community so anything that’s in a community is going to be an issue for a community college,” he said.

Kraus told 8News the college system spent the summer obtaining cleaning supplies. Instructors also participated in a four-day “boot camp,” where they learned how to effectively teach online classes.

