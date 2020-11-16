‘Community Connectors’ to support Richmond Public Schools students living in public housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new virtual learning project in Richmond is trying to make sure that Richmond Public School students have a productive day of learning.

The City of Richmond Office of Community Wealth Building (OCWB) Ambassadors has partnered with RPS and the Virginia Health Department to launch the Virtual Learning Project (VLP) in Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority (RRHA) communities.

According to the city, every school day a “community connector” will be checking in with each student. They will offer support to the parents, help students gain access to RPS resources like online programming, meal distribution, and tutoring sessions.

“Considering the expansive network of support the city, school district and nonprofit community offer, sometimes the most valuable resource for families is a trusted navigator,” said Mayor Stoney. “This program will employ neighbors to point families in the right direction and keep children engaged.”

The program is meant to complement RPS’ fall 2020 Virtual Reopening Plan.

City officials said the program will focus on the six RRHA communities: Creighton Court, Fairfield Court, Gilpin Court, Hillside Court, Mosby Court and Whitcomb Court.