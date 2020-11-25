COVID-19 daily case count average in Chesterfield may trigger virtual learning for students

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County students could be returning to virtual learning due to the rising cases in the county.

In a letter to parents, Chesterfield school officials said if the 7-day average of new coronavirus cases reached 25, it would trigger a school closure division-wide. This morning the 7-day average was 26.5.

The letter to parents said that if the number of cases reached 25, the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss a timeline for a potential return to school, which would likely be after winter break or at the end of the semester. Students would then return to a virtual environment the next day.

