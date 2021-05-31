Deadline approaching to enroll Richmond Public School students in virtual academy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want your child to learn virtually next year? If so, Richmond Public Schools needs you to let them know soon.

The school district is asking parents to fill out this selection form by Tuesday, June 1, which enrolls students into Richmond Virtual Academy.

According to RPS, the academy will look different than virtual learning last school year.

Pre-K through 5th graders will attend an academy run and staffed by Richmond teachers. Students in 6th through 12th grade will participate in “Virtual Virginia” which is staffed by the state.

Older students will also begin classes earlier than younger students on August 24. Pre-K through 5th grade will begin on September 8th.

If parents want to switch course, students can go back to in-person learning in the middle of the school year. However, school officials prefer parents do this at the end of each quarter for a smoother academic transition.

Students will also be able to participate in sports and other school-based activities at their “home” school.