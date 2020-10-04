DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools are moving forward with their phased reopening plan. Middle school students will begin taking classes face-to-face on Monday.
Students in grades six through nine will attend in-person classes two days a week on either a Monday through Thursday schedule or a Tuesday through Friday schedule.
Families may also choose to continue opting into virtual instruction instead of returning in-person.
DCPS voted to bring certain students back to school in September. Students with special needs returned on Sept. 21 and elementary school students returned on Sept. 28.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Hopewell first responders engage with community members at City Park
- Free teaching pods in Carytown for Richmond Public School teachers
- Watch: Trump surprises supporters gathered outside Walter Reed
- ‘America cannot afford a tie vote’: GOP state officials push for SCOTUS confirmation before Nov. 3
- Dinwiddie middle schoolers to return in-person on Monday