Dinwiddie middle schoolers to return in-person on Monday

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools are moving forward with their phased reopening plan. Middle school students will begin taking classes face-to-face on Monday.

Students in grades six through nine will attend in-person classes two days a week on either a Monday through Thursday schedule or a Tuesday through Friday schedule.

Families may also choose to continue opting into virtual instruction instead of returning in-person.

DCPS voted to bring certain students back to school in September. Students with special needs returned on Sept. 21 and elementary school students returned on Sept. 28.

