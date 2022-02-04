Essex County Schools closing at noon today

ESSEX COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Students in the Essex County School district will be sent home early today due to a staffing shortage.

According to the Essex County School Board, all public schools in the county will be closing today at 12 p.m. due to a shortage of staff.

Earlier this week, the school board voted to cancel all COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including masking, contact tracing, quarantining and sanitizing surfaces on buses, as well as in schools and classrooms.

Scott Croxton, the school board member who put forth the motion, said efforts to slow the spread of COVID in schools “hinder our efforts to educate our students.”