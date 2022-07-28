RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond branch hosted an academy program which included teenagers from local high schools.

The program took place on Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28. It featured 36 teenagers from 25 different high schools all within FBI Richmond’s jurisdiction.

Part of FBI Richmond’s community outreach program, the goal of the program is to teach teenagers about the FBI and what it’s like working there. Activities in the program included learning about the importance of in-depth interviews and evidence collecting at a crime scene.