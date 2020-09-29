First day of in-person learning for some Chesterfield County students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the first day of in-person classes for a number of Chesterfield County students.

A group made up of select students with disabilities will return to the classroom for the first time since March. Other groups could return as early as next month.

If the data supports it, that second group made up of pre-K through third graders could return as early as October 12.

The next group, made up of grades 4 and 5, could return two weeks later as early as October 26. Lastly, grades 6 through 12 could return as early as November 9.

Once the second group heads back, all schools will return to a normal start. When all the groups head back, CCPS will adopt a hybrid model.

The district said that if a student experiences COVID-19 symptoms while at school, then they will immediately be isolated until they can be picked up. Both students and staff will be notified of any positive cases.

Parents have until this Thursday to decide if their kids will continue with online learning or switch to a hybrid approach.

