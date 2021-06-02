Five Richmond fifth graders get full scholarships to VUU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five fifth-graders from Five Oaks Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School were given full academic scholarships for Virginia Union University once they finish high school.

“Virginia Union University has a longstanding commitment to creating a pipeline of opportunity that allows students to get excited about their future,” said Dr. Hakim Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union University. “We believe education is the key to building generational wealth in our communities, and we are honored to be a partner with Richmond Public School to create this opportunity for these students.”

Richmond Public Schools said the students were recognized at Oak Grove-Bellemeade’s Success Matters celebration. The quarterly event highlights the scholarship, citizenship and leadership of the school’s students.

“These five scholars have demonstrated outstanding achievement and excellent citizenship,” said James Gordon, Principal of Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School. “We are excited about the positive possibilities for our students and their families as a result of this partnership.”

The five recipients of the VUU scholarships are:

Dayyon Greene

Melody Morgan

Rachael Parra-Lara

Lamar Turner

Abraham Valencia-Sales

In the past, VUU has provided 50 full-ride scholarships to RPS 8th graders.

“VUU has stepped up in an entirely unique way for RPS, first by providing 50 full academic scholarships to then-8th grade students (now finishing 10th grade), and now by showing a clear commitment to continue these types of efforts,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras.

The announcement from RPS said these scholarships “represent VUU’s commitment to RPS and is a part of their VUU is RVA promise.”