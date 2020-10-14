Fourth, fifth graders set to return to full-time in-person learning in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan County School Board approved a plan Tuesday night that would send more students back to the classrooms.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, all fourth and fifth graders on a hybrid learning schedule will return to in-person instruction full-time. The news comes after Pre-K through third-graders in the district began attending in-person classes five days a week.

Students will be spaced a minimum 3-feet apart, with the hope that 6-feet that can be accommodated. Face masks will be required.

The board agreed that if the move is unsuccessful, the district’s superintendent has the right to reevaluate and, if necessary, propose a change course.

WATCH THE FULL POWHATAN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BELOW:

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ