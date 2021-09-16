Free menstrual products available for Richmond School students in middle, high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over the past year, feminine hygiene product stations have been installed in all Richmond Public School middle and high school girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, according to Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Tamika Massie with RPS said these enhancements are important for students during their normal school day because many students struggle to afford menstrual products, or haven’t been able to purchase them at all.

Massie said many students have missed school or know somebody else who has due to the lack of access to feminine products when on their menstrual cycle.

Richmond joins many other localities in Virginia doing the same thing for students in an effort for menstrual equity, according to Massie.

For other enhancements in Richmond Public Schools, visit the ReopenWithLove2.0 plan posted by the school board.