HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are only three days remaining to apply for the Henrico Virtual Academy for the 2022-2023 school year.

The application can be found online and there are a few prerequisites for application. Students in grades 1 through 5 need a recommendation from their teacher and students in grades 6 through 12 will need a recommendation from a school counselor. Teachers and counselors will be contacted by Henrico Virtual Academy directly for recommendations.

Recommendations are not required for rising kindergarteners or students who were previously homeschooled.

Parents will also need to prove that they are residents of Henrico County or are moving to the county ahead of the upcoming school year.

Acceptance will be determined by each student’s current grades and attendance.

Families will be notified of whether their child was accepted on or before Monday, May 16, and parents will have to accept or decline by Monday, May 23. Current students do not need to reapply.

In order to be enrolled in Henrico Virtual Academy, incoming students will be unenrolled at their former schools.