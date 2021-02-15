‘Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back’: Governor Northam highlights free community college initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Northam visited The Kitchens at Reynolds Community College where he gave a speech highlighting his ‘Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back,” or “G3” initiative.

The program is designed for low- and middle-income students at Virginia’s 23 community colleges. G3 is designed to provide financial assistance for students’ expenses such as food, transportation, and childcare.

“It’s just so important that we continue to train not only today’s but tomorrow’s workforce and that’s why we are so successful in Virginia,” Northam said.

Gov. Northam has been working on the G3 program for years and even campaigned for it when running for governor. During his visit to Reynolds’ The Kitchens, he said that seeing it come to fruition is so important.

Reynolds’ The Kitchens is more than just a culinary school. It has an urban garden that allows students to provide a farm-to-table experience for the community.

“What a wonderful opportunity this facility is to just train individuals and get them into the workforce, good-paying jobs — and that’s really what G3 is about,” Northam explained.