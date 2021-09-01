Goochland County Public Schools considering balanced calendar for 2022-23

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools is considering a “balanced” calendar for the 2022-23 school year. This change is still up for debate and the school board plans to make a calendar recommendation later this year.

The school district has held 18 meetings so far to discuss a calendar change in addition to school board meetings and public meetings.

The specific balanced calendar that Goochland schools is considering would have 180 days of instruction, close the gap between academic years and include optional intersessions for additional learning.

The intersessions would be extra weeks in the calendar where students could get academic support and do experiential or work-based learning. This could include different specialty camps, test prep classes and college visits. Intersession programs would be free and would include meals and transportation. Each teacher would work a required five intersession days a year.

An early draft of the balanced school year schedule is available online.

A vote is scheduled to determine the school year calendar on Dec. 14.

The school district said they are considering the calendar change to prevent a regression in learning each summer, called the “summer slide,” and to help make up for the disruption of learning caused by the pandemic.